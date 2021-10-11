Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 2,671,200 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,780,892 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,671,200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.31% of Oracle worth $683,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 44.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $94.39 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $95.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 502,376 shares of company stock worth $45,247,196. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. DZ Bank cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

