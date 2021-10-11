Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 3,543,043 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,863,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,543,043 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.13% of The Williams Companies worth $686,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 120,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $28.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

