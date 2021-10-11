Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 51,845 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,180,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51,845 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.83% of Lam Research worth $768,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 54.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.83.

LRCX stock opened at $550.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $333.31 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $596.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $615.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

