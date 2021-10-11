Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 54,687 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 984,188 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 54,687 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Tesla worth $668,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 72,656.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,968 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $552,633,000 after purchasing an additional 566,506 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,398,601,000 after purchasing an additional 452,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,871,000. 40.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total value of $946,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,698 shares of company stock worth $61,747,994. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. DZ Bank raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $614.55.

Tesla stock opened at $785.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $777.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 409.11, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $379.11 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $735.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $681.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

