Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 922,205 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,522,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922,205 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.34% of Novartis worth $686,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Novartis by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Novartis by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NVS opened at $82.83 on Monday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.09. The stock has a market cap of $185.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.