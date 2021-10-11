Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 925,259 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,069,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 925,259 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.73% of Marathon Petroleum worth $668,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 83.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,845,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,805 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 181.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,108,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,251 shares during the period. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $62,851,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 35.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,790,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,579,000 after purchasing an additional 736,307 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $38,552,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of MPC opened at $65.16 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $65.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.94 and its 200-day moving average is $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.09.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.44%.

A number of research firms have commented on MPC. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.