Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,997,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,150 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.15% of DuPont de Nemours worth $464,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth $1,158,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 437.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 124,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,675,000 after buying an additional 101,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.06.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $70.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.22 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.27 and its 200 day moving average is $76.68.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

