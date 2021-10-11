Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 85.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,226 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,963 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,310 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.3% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,231 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 59.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,094 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 118,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $1.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.07. 1,139,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,548,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average is $36.74. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

