Freicoin Price Hits $0.0121 (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Freicoin has a total market cap of $693,478.66 and approximately $59.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Freicoin has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. One Freicoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Freicoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000171 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Freicoin

Freicoin (CRYPTO:FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,502,113 coins. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Freicoin is https://reddit.com/r/freicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Freicoin is freico.in . Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FireRoosterCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. The coin was made for the Chinese community and its name is based in the Chinese culture, in which Fire Roosters are Hardworking, resourceful, courageous and talented. “

Freicoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Freicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Freicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Freicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Freicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.