FTX Token (FTT) Price Hits $54.77 on Exchanges

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $6.60 billion and approximately $217.44 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FTX Token has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One FTX Token coin can now be bought for approximately $54.77 or 0.00095367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00044703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.26 or 0.00209399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010796 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token (FTT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 336,326,035 coins and its circulating supply is 120,455,699 coins. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.