Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €51.00 by Warburg Research

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2021

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been assigned a €51.00 ($60.00) target price by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 69.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FPE. Nord/LB set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fuchs Petrolub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €46.75 ($55.00).

Shares of FRA FPE opened at €30.04 ($35.34) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of €33.93. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 52-week high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Analyst Recommendations for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.