Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €51.00 by Warburg Research

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been assigned a €51.00 ($60.00) target price by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 69.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FPE. Nord/LB set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fuchs Petrolub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €46.75 ($55.00).

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Shares of FRA FPE opened at €30.04 ($35.34) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of €33.93. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 52-week high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.