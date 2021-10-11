Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) were up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.48 and last traded at $17.29. Approximately 11,814 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,800,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

Several research analysts have commented on YMM shares. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.77.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $173.28 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YMM. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $3,137,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth about $4,643,000. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth about $5,299,000. 23.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

