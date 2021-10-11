Function X 24 Hour Volume Hits $145.04 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 34.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Function X coin can now be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00002472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $580.07 million and $145.04 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded up 96.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Function X Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

