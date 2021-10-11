Fundamenta Market Capitalization Reaches $396,415.65 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 11th. Over the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000654 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a market cap of $396,415.65 and $695.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,724,935 coins and its circulating supply is 1,050,406 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

