Furucombo Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.40 Million (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $738,588.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00058444 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.75 or 0.00126435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00075483 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,624.43 or 0.99783128 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,456.31 or 0.06090686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

