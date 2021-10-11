Fusion (FSN) Hits Market Cap of $41.16 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. During the last seven days, Fusion has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. Fusion has a total market cap of $41.16 million and $1.60 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion coin can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,477.33 or 0.99132542 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 80.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001122 BTC.

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 69,842,531 coins. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

