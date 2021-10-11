FY2021 EPS Estimates for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Increased by Analyst

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Arch Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $13.61 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.42.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.03 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 16.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.26) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARCH. Citigroup upgraded Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $94.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.09. Arch Resources has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Arch Resources news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,147.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,737.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,045 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 12.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,525,000 after acquiring an additional 55,802 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 172.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,155,761 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,080,000 after acquiring an additional 44,658 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

