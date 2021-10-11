FY2021 EPS Estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of AY stock opened at $34.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.97 and a beta of 0.68. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.27.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $375.99 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 14.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 1,433.33%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

