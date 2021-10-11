FY2021 EPS Estimates for Glencore plc Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Glencore in a research note issued on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glencore’s FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

GLNCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glencore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Glencore has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of Glencore stock opened at $9.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.77. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.67%.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

