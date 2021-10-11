FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lincoln National Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lincoln National in a research report issued on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $10.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.45. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

LNC opened at $72.63 on Monday. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $73.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.78.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.75%.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $10,807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

