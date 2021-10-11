FY2021 EPS Estimates for Nasdaq, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Nasdaq in a research note issued on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.24 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.13. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NDAQ. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $222.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.27.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $197.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.05 and its 200-day moving average is $176.70. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $199.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 1,992.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 31,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 30,372 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,766,000 after acquiring an additional 67,251 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $765,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total transaction of $170,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,404 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

