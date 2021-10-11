FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.56 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on OVV. Citigroup upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.58.

NYSE:OVV opened at $38.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 3.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.52. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $38.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.00%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 5,130 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 122.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

