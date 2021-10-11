FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ring Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ring Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Ring Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of REI opened at $3.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $388.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.53. Ring Energy has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $4.16.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $47.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.69 million. Ring Energy had a negative net margin of 131.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ring Energy by 1,263.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,368,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 1,268,123 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ring Energy by 36.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 754,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Ring Energy by 121.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 238,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 131,014 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Ring Energy during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 299.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,494 shares during the period. 17.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder William R. Kruse bought 511,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $987,196.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,687,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,486,263.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William R. Kruse purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,265,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,543,909.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,811,501 shares of company stock worth $4,501,197. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

