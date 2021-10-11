FY2021 EPS Estimates for Urban Edge Properties Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:UE)

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Urban Edge Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.12 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.14. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Urban Edge Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on UE. Wolfe Research began coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.95.

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $18.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.68. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.72 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 4.54%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

In related news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,344.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter valued at $21,146,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1,541.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,735 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter valued at about $19,012,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter valued at about $12,429,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter worth about $11,082,000. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

