FY2021 EPS Estimates for WestRock Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of WestRock in a report released on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

Shares of WRK opened at $50.28 on Monday. WestRock has a 12 month low of $36.59 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of -19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. WestRock’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 287.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in WestRock by 30.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

