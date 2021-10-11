FY2022 Earnings Estimate for South32 Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of South32 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.80. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SOUHY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie upgraded South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, South32 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

South32 stock opened at $13.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.97. South32 has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $13.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. South32’s dividend payout ratio is 48.61%.

About South32

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

