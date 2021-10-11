FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Teradyne, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) – DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teradyne in a research report issued on Friday, October 8th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.75. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share.

TER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.60.

TER stock opened at $109.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $84.28 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 830,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,043,000 after buying an additional 43,732 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 8,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $991,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

