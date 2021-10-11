FY2022 EPS Estimates for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Increased by Analyst

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CubeSmart in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.26.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $48.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average of $46.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $55.07.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 79.07%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.