FY2022 EPS Estimates for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Raised by KeyCorp

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Life Storage in a research note issued on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $5.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.52. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LSI. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.13.

Shares of LSI opened at $117.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.18. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $70.29 and a fifty-two week high of $129.87.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Life Storage by 478.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019,421 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,888,000 after purchasing an additional 944,404 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,114,000 after purchasing an additional 928,960 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,924,000 after purchasing an additional 454,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,875,000 after purchasing an additional 434,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.56%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

