FY2022 EPS Estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. Boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) – Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.58) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.65).

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.46.

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $18.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average is $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.22 million and a PE ratio of -5.48. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.25).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,687,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,577,000 after acquiring an additional 23,401 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,966,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,897,000 after buying an additional 705,526 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,684,000 after buying an additional 186,677 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 683,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after buying an additional 286,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 628,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,327,000 after purchasing an additional 168,396 shares during the last quarter. 46.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $198,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 319,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,368,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

