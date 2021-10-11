FY2022 EPS Estimates for Wolfden Resources Co. (CVE:WLF) Lifted by Analyst

Wolfden Resources Co. (CVE:WLF) – Cormark boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Wolfden Resources in a report released on Friday, October 8th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01).

Shares of WLF opened at C$0.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.86 million and a PE ratio of -5.86. Wolfden Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.17 and a 12 month high of C$0.36.

Wolfden Resources Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for base metal deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pickett Mountain project that covers 6,800 acres of land located in Penobscot County, northern Maine, the United States.

