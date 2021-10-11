FY2022 EPS Estimates for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Increased by Analyst

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WSFS Financial in a research note issued on Friday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.63. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $54.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day moving average is $48.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.34. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $55.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.16. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,060,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,766,000 after acquiring an additional 67,579 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,596,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,063,000 after acquiring an additional 16,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,571,000 after acquiring an additional 20,969 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,617,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,336,000 after buying an additional 29,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,343,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,572,000 after buying an additional 761,251 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

