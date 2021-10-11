FY2023 EPS Estimates for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Decreased by Analyst

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for American Airlines Group in a research report issued on Friday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the airline will post earnings per share of $3.20 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.50. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($7.82) EPS.

AAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

AAL opened at $20.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.78. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 17.3% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the airline’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,653 shares of the airline’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 86.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,431 shares of the airline’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

