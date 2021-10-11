FY2023 EPS Estimates for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Lifted by Oppenheimer

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of OSI Systems in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $6.80 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.55. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.41 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.

Shares of OSIS opened at $97.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.06. OSI Systems has a one year low of $76.31 and a one year high of $102.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.86 and its 200-day moving average is $97.30.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $1,453,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 231,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,423,701.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $2,366,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,759,819.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,046,483 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

