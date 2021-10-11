FY2023 EPS Estimates for Yum China Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yum China in a research note issued on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.66.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Macquarie cut Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.77.

NYSE YUMC opened at $59.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.37. Yum China has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Yum China by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

