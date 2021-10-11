FY2024 EPS Estimates for Anglo American plc Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Anglo American in a research note issued on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $2.68 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2025 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NGLOY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.55.

NGLOY opened at $18.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average of $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is currently 134.40%.

About Anglo American

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

