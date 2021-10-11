FY2024 EPS Estimates for Harbour Energy plc Raised by Analyst (OTCMKTS:HBRIY)

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harbour Energy in a report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harbour Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on HBRIY. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

OTCMKTS:HBRIY opened at $5.13 on Monday. Harbour Energy has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

