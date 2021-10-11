Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $95.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to post $95.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $138.41 million. Galapagos reported sales of $168.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full year sales of $601.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $431.88 million to $782.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $572.91 million, with estimates ranging from $212.40 million to $848.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Galapagos.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $184.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.71 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 34.21%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $65.80 target price on Galapagos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.42.

Shares of Galapagos stock opened at $49.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.54. Galapagos has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $148.68.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Galapagos by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,834,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,184,000 after purchasing an additional 583,642 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at $5,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Galapagos by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Knott David M purchased a new stake in Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

