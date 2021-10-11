Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
GLPEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.90.
Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 97.50 and a beta of 1.05. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $6.60.
About Galp Energia, SGPS
Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
