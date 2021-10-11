Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

GLPEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.90.

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 97.50 and a beta of 1.05. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $6.60.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

