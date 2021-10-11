GAMEE Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges (GMEE)

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One GAMEE coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GAMEE has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. GAMEE has a market cap of $16.28 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GAMEE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00059243 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.68 or 0.00127289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00077827 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,872.36 or 0.99605495 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.98 or 0.06010716 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,370,273 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GAMEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.