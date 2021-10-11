Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Up 8.9%

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) shot up 8.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.72 and last traded at $3.66. 58,937 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,235,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. CLSA cut Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $2.70 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $2.60 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gaotu Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of -1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

