GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Price Target Lowered to $88.00 at HSBC

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) had its target price decreased by HSBC from $111.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.20% from the company’s previous close.

GDS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Shares of GDS stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,815. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.45. GDS has a 52-week low of $49.16 and a 52-week high of $116.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of -58.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. GDS’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GDS will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in GDS by 1.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in GDS by 200.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 36,239 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in GDS by 20.1% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in GDS by 36.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,286,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,980,000 after buying an additional 345,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GDS by 64.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 277,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,795,000 after buying an additional 108,321 shares during the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

