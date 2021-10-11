GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: G1A) in the last few weeks:

10/1/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/30/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €41.00 ($48.24) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

9/30/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

9/30/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €29.00 ($34.12) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/29/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

9/29/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/29/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/29/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €36.00 ($42.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/9/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/7/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/1/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/1/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €29.00 ($34.12) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/26/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €29.00 ($34.12) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/25/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €36.00 ($42.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/23/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

8/19/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

8/17/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/13/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/13/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

8/13/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €38.00 ($44.71) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

8/13/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €26.60 ($31.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/13/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €36.00 ($42.35) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €39.10 ($46.00) on Monday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a one year high of €41.31 ($48.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion and a PE ratio of 45.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €39.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €36.58.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.