GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s (GEAGY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of GEAGY remained flat at $$40.59 during mid-day trading on Monday. 2,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,678. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.57.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

