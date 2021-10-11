Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Shares Gap Up to $11.40

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.40, but opened at $11.84. Genesis Energy shares last traded at $11.77, with a volume of 5,275 shares trading hands.

GEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.73.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.42). Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $503.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently -38.96%.

In other news, Director James E. Davison acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant E. Sims acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,002,913 shares in the company, valued at $25,164,410.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 64,000 shares of company stock worth $519,160. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,407,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,437,000 after acquiring an additional 244,321 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,923,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,759,000 after buying an additional 173,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,075,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,407,000 after buying an additional 1,046,483 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,875,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,774,000 after buying an additional 773,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,014,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after buying an additional 624,743 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

