Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 180,222 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,648,784 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,222 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.84% of Western Digital worth $400,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 99.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Western Digital by 22.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,787 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.3% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 25,461 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $56.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.75. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $36.59 and a 52 week high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Western Digital in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.10.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.