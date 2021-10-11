Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,428,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,062 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.80% of Church & Dwight worth $376,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 244.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. UBS Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.22.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $83.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $96.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.54.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $3,481,373.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,955.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

