Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,359,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 290,962 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.77% of Fortive worth $442,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Fortive by 44.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Fortive by 29.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Fortive during the second quarter worth $63,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Fortive during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 4,285.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.82.

FTV stock opened at $70.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $60.82 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

