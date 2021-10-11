Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,387,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,160 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.84% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $394,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $608,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at $739,856.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $355,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,344 shares of company stock worth $3,911,874 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.79.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $73.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $73.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.14.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.