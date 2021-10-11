Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 103,697 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,565,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 103,697 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.42% of V.F. worth $455,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,315,240,000 after purchasing an additional 995,982 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 1.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 551,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in V.F. during the second quarter worth about $812,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in V.F. by 60.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

VFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

NYSE:VFC opened at $68.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.47. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $65.34 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.62%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.